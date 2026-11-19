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Reporters’ phones taken on Air Force One in rare security move

The move, together with changes to flight restrictions over Alaska, raised questions about whether Air Force One was heading directly home.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE – Reporters travelling with US President Donald Trump were ordered to surrender their mobile phones aboard Air Force One on Nov 19 in a rare security measure as the aircraft departed China following a summit of world leaders.

“At 6.45pm consider this your wheels up. Our phones are being taken away for now for security reasons,” an AFP journalist on board the plane reported shortly after it left Shenzhen. No further explanation for the unusual precaution was immediately provided.

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said journalists’ phones had not been collected following Trump’s previous visit to China in May.

She suggested the move, together with changes to flight restrictions over Alaska, raised questions about whether Air Force One was heading directly home.

Trump had repeatedly raised the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asia trip, although no such encounter had been announced. AFP