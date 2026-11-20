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Journalists were asked to place devices they had used in the country into signal-blocking bags until the aircraft landed in the United States.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - Reporters travelling with US President Donald Trump were asked to surrender cell phones they had used in China in a rare security precaution as Air Force One prepared to leave Shenzhen on Nov 19.

“At 6.45pm consider this your wheels up. Our phones are being taken away for now for security reasons,” a White House pool reporter wrote shortly before the presidential aircraft’s departure.

According to the separate video pool report, a presidential aide collected temporary “burner” phones used by White House staff during the China visit for disposal or data wiping.

Journalists were asked to place devices they had used in the country into signal-blocking bags until the aircraft landed in the United States.

The so-called Faraday bags are designed to shield electronic devices from wireless communications, reducing the risk of surveillance or data collection.

Burner phones are temporary devices used in place of regular cell phones to protect them from potential security threats.

The video pool report said many reporters and photographers had left their regular work and personal phones, laptops and smart watches inside the protective bags before landing in China on Nov 18.

Those devices were not collected and could be used on the return flight, while journalists who had relied on their regular cell phones during the visit were left without them.

The unusual precautions followed Trump’s meetings with world leaders in Shenzhen, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. AFP