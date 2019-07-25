Report 'did not exonerate Trump'

Former special counsel Robert Mueller made clear yesterday that his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election did not exonerate Mr Donald Trump, contradicting the President's repeated claims to the contrary.

Mr Mueller testified before Congress in the first of two highly anticipated hearings that marked the first time he was answering questions about the probe, which has resulted in more than 30 defendants being charged with federal crimes.

The morning hearing centred on whether Mr Trump had obstructed justice, with the afternoon hearing set to focus on Russian interference in the US election.

House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, said Mr Trump had repeatedly claimed the Mueller report "found there was no obstruction, and completely and totally exonerated him".

Mr Nadler asked: "That is not what your report said, is it?"

Mr Mueller replied: "Correct. That is not what the report said."

He later added: "The finding indicates that the President was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed."

Mr Mueller's statement was not new and had been laid out in the 448-page report released in April.

But the exchange set the tone for the morning testimony, with Democrats seeking to elicit answers from Mr Mueller that could form the basis of impeachment hearings against Mr Trump, while Republicans sought to show that the President had been subjected to a witch hunt.

Mr Mueller had earlier made clear that his answers would not go beyond his report.

In his opening statement, he also said he would be unable to answer questions about the opening of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Russia probe, which occurred months before his appointment.

The topic is of keen interest to Republicans, who argue that the investigation began improperly.

Mr Mueller said that as a prosecutor, it would be inappropriate for him to comment in any way that could affect the ongoing review by the Department of Justice.

He also reiterated the report's point that his team did not address "collusion", which was not a legal term. "Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not," he said.

Mr Mueller explained that charging Mr Trump had not been on the cards due to a longstanding Justice Department legal opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted.

But he agreed with Mr Nadler that the report did not conclude Mr Trump could not be indicted.

Mr Nadler said in his opening statement: "Any other person who acted this way would have been charged with a crime. And in this nation, not even the president is above the law."

Mr Trump has made "no collusion, no obstruction" one of his unofficial slogans and repeated the statement in a series of agitated tweets, hours before Mr Mueller took the stand.

Republicans argued that both Mr Mueller's probe and the Democrats were not giving Mr Trump the presumption of innocence.

Mr Doug Collins of Georgia, the most senior Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said in his opening statement that the President's innocence had been established early on, but that the public narrative surrounding the investigation assumed his guilt.

"Those are the facts of the Mueller report. Russia meddled in the 2016 election. The President did not conspire with Russians. Nothing we hear today will change those facts," said Mr Collins.

In one of the hearing's more heated moments, Republican Louie Gohmert of Texas said Mr Mueller had "perpetuated injustice" by running the investigation for two years, despite knowing that Mr Trump did not conspire with Russia and was innocent.

But Mr Mueller, who often spoke slowly and repeatedly asked Congressmen to repeat their rapid-fire questions, declined to respond. Instead, he only replied: "I take your question."