Fans of Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee gathering at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in Hollywood, California, on his birthday last Friday. The comic book writer and publisher, whose 70-year career began in the 1940s, died last month at the age of 95. Lee co-created many superheroes, including Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and Ant-Man.