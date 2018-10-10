'Remarkable crash' in which no one was hurt

Firefighters in Prescott, Arizona, were surprised to find a white pickup atop a red sedan on Sunday after receiving reports of a three-vehicle accident. Incredibly, no one was injured in the "remarkable crash", as the Prescott Fire Department called it in a Facebook post. The department said a woman driving the white pickup lost control of it after colliding with a black car travelling alongside her. The impact sent her vehicle flying and landing on top of the red car. The lack of fatality was credited to the fact that everyone in the three vehicles was wearing a seat belt.