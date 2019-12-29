Remains of six recovered from Hawaii copter crash

LOS ANGELES • Teams combing the wreckage of a Hawaii sightseeing helicopter that crashed on Kauai island found no sign of survivors and recovered six sets of human remains before suspending the search due to bad weather, said the police and fire officials.

The grim announcement on Friday came in a news conference almost 24 hours after the aircraft, first reported missing on Thursday evening, went down in a remote area of rugged terrain near the end of a tour flight over the island's famed Na Pali Coast.

The crash was at least the ninth, and by far the deadliest, involving sightseeing helicopters in Hawaii over the past five years, according to National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) records.

The confirmed manifest of the aircraft, flown by Kauai-based tour operator Safari Helicopters, consisted of six passengers, two of them children, and one pilot, Kauai County fire battalion chief Solomon Kanoho told reporters.

The identities of the dead were being kept confidential until next of kin could be notified, said the authorities.

"We are heartbroken by this tragedy and we continue to ask the public to consider the sensitive nature of this devastating situation," said Mayor Derek Kawakami.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of all victims during this extremely difficult time."

While the remains of six of the seven people who were aboard the ill-fated aircraft have been recovered, Mr Kanoho said there were no indications of any survivor.

He previously said the passengers on board the helicopter had been in two groups - a party of two from one family and a party of four from another.

He declined to describe details of the wreckage out of respect for the victims' loved ones.

While the cause of the crash has yet to be determined, Mr Kanoho said the area where the helicopter went down had experienced "some very bad weather" beforehand, adding that the aircraft had crashed within its prescribed route.

The NTSB, which said it was sending a three-member team to investigate the crash, reported in May that there had been eight accidents involving Hawaii tour helicopters over the past five years, with four deaths and 18 injuries.

The agency made that report after a tour helicopter went down in a residential neighbourhood on the island of Oahu in April, killing three.

The latest crash was in Koke'e State Park in an area called Nu'alolo, a steep-sided valley north of Waimea Canyon State Park, according to a statement posted by the Kauai Police Department on Facebook.

Waimea Canyon is a tourist destination known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific".

REUTERS