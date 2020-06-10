Reform of policing methods in US will be a challenging task

WASHINGTON • Calls for police reform have spread across the US, but after years of acting with relative impunity - backed by unions and protective laws - changing the worst habits of the men in blue will be a steep challenge.

But after the May 25 death of Mr George Floyd, communities, states and even Congress have piled up initiatives to stem police violence, especially against blacks.

In Minneapolis, the city council has called for a wholesale dismantling and rebuilding of the Midwestern city's police department.

In other communities, critics are demanding to "defund the police" - to force budget cuts and reappropriations that would bring about change.

And in Congress, Democrats have proposed nationwide reforms that would lower the legal threshold for police to face prosecution, including charges for use of excessive force.

Mr Floyd's death was just the latest incident in a larger pattern of police use of lethal force.

Police in the United States killed 1,098 people last year, one-quarter of them black Americans, who represent only 12 per cent of the population, according to the group Mapping Police Violence.

By comparison, French police kill around 20 people every year.

One explanation for the huge US number is the widespread availability of guns, which increase the danger faced by officers on the job.

Last year, 135 officers were killed in the line of duty, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

US police are empowered to use their firearms at any "reasonable" expectation of immediate danger to themselves or others - a subjective standard.

Given the somewhat wide parameters at issue, the cases of police being charged with excessive or flagrant abuse are extremely rare.

Police are also protected by the contracts their unions negotiate, which make it more difficult to pursue them in court, according to the activist group Checkthepolice.org, which has compiled details on such contracts in more than 80 cities.

Over the past 15 years, just 110 police officers have been charged with felony homicide after killing someone while on duty, and only five have been convicted of murder, according to former police officer Philip Stinson, who is now a professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

The Minneapolis contract allowed Derek Chauvin, who held his knee to Mr Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, to keep his job for almost two decades despite 18 reports of abuse.

"Prosecutors are reluctant to bring charges because they have to work with police officers for their day-to-day work," Professor Stinson said.

And it is hard to win a case against a police officer because juries are "very reluctant" to second-guess a policeman's split-second decision to shoot in a dangerous situation, he added.

Theoretically, a victim of police abuse could sue in federal court.

But getting a favourable judgment against the police is almost impossible, thanks to Supreme Court rulings that grant officers a "qualified immunity" for doing their jobs.

To win, a victim would have to prove that the police violated a "clearly established law". In practice, this allows police to wiggle out of situations that have never been specifically tested in court.

While the "qualified immunity" issue could soon again be tested in the Supreme Court, more than 200 members of Congress have proposed legislation to lower the threshold for charging police with using excessive force.

They also want more race sensitivity training for police and to create a registry for officers sanctioned for abuse.

But the challenge is dealing with 18,000 autonomous police departments across the country - towns, counties, cities, and states all have their own forces, recruitment parameters, training practices and specific rules.

The Justice in Policing Act proposed by House and Senate Democrats would change the definition of criminal misconduct for police, so instead of "wilfully" violating constitutional rights, an officer could be charged after doing so with knowing or reckless disregard. It would also curtail qualified immunity.

The next step is hearings and votes in the Judiciary Committee. The full House is scheduled to return for floor votes on June 30, but could come back earlier if the Bill is ready for a vote.

The Bill faces an unclear path through the Republican Senate or the White House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not ruled out Republican support for some type of police reform legislation, although the party has resisted some proposals in the past. "It's something we need to take a look at," Mr McConnell said last week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG