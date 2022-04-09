Record surge in methane levels for 2nd straight year

WASHINGTON • For the second year running, US scientists observed record increases in the atmospheric concentration of the potent greenhouse gas methane, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said.

Methane, the second-biggest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide, is generated by the production, transport and use of fossil fuels, but also from the decay of organic matter in wetlands, and as a byproduct of ruminant digestion in agriculture.

At last year's COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, participants agreed to a Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 - but notable emitters including China, Russia, Iran and India have not signed on.

"Our data show that global emissions continue to move in the wrong direction at a rapid pace," said NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad in a statement on Thursday.

The annual increase in atmospheric methane last year was 17 parts per billion (ppb), the largest rise recorded since systematic measurements began in 1983, said NOAA.

Across 2021, atmospheric methane levels averaged 1,895.7 ppb, around 162 per cent greater than pre-industrial levels.

"We can no longer afford to delay urgent and effective action needed to address the cause of the problem - greenhouse gas pollution," Dr Spinrad warned.

It is estimated about 30 per cent of methane comes from fossil fuel production - making it a clear target for lessening the impacts of the climate crisis in the short term.

Meanwhile, carbon dioxide levels continued to increase at historically high rates. NOAA found the global surface average for carbon dioxide last year was 414.7 parts per million (ppm), which is an increase of 2.66 ppm over the 2020 average.

Atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide are now comparable to where they were 4.3 million years ago, during the mid-Pliocene epoch.

At that time, the sea level was about 23m higher than today, the average temperature was 4 deg C higher than pre-industrial times and large forests occupied areas of the Arctic.