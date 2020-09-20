Reality show set for lift-off - prize is trip to International Space Station

NEW YORK • A United States-based production firm is pitching a reality TV show based on a worldwide hunt for a space-loving contestant who would win a ride to the International Space Station (ISS), as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) opens up space to entertainers and advertisers.

Space Hero LLC, headquartered in Britain, is in discussions with Houston, Texas-based Axiom Space, which procures and arranges private rides to space, to book a seat for "one worthy contestant" in 2023 aboard a private space capsule, the production company announced last Thursday.

No television network or air date has been agreed so far for the show, tentatively titled Space Hero.

The show will provide an opportunity "for anyone from any background to become the first globally elected space explorer to take part in a mission" to the ISS, the company said.

The unscripted show will follow the winning contestant through exhaustive astronaut training before embarking on a week-long stay aboard ISS, an orbiting laboratory travelling in low-Earth orbit at roughly 27,000kmh.

It is unclear what space vehicle the winner will ride on.

Previously announced Axiom-arranged missions have involved SpaceX's Crew Dragon, though the production company said it could also use other vehicles, such as Boeing's Starliner space capsule.

A Space Hero spokesman on Friday did not provide a budget for the show but the company's co-founder Deborah Sass has described the prize as "a US$65 million (S$88 million) ticket with a 10-day stay" on ISS.

The reality TV show is the latest deal to capitalise on the ISS, which Nasa in recent years has opened to advertisers and private companies in an effort to spur commercial opportunities in low-Earth orbit.

REUTERS