Real protests from a sham on Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO (NYTIMES) - Black Elevation appeared to be an organisation dedicated to fighting racism to the tens of thousands of people who visited its page on Facebook.

The group promoted events and coordinated activities in several cities. It messaged activists and asked them to spread the word. It posted videos and photographs that encouraged people to show up at protest rallies. It even advertised a job opening.

And it was all a lie. Black Elevation was actually part of an orchestrated political influence campaign, aimed at sowing divisions among Americans before the midterm elections in November, according to Facebook.

The Black Elevation page, one of the most popular of 32 pages taken down by Facebook last month, demonstrated how an influence campaign targeting Americans has been far more effective at infiltrating activist circles than previously reported.

With 139,217 likes on its Facebook page, the influence campaign also showed an increased sophistication in understanding American culture and the use of technology, said Jonathan Albright, a researcher at Columbia University's Tow Centre for Digital Journalism.

The creators of Black Elevation often used the colloquialisms of the activist community and relied on technology to mask their location, and may have even purchased fake followers to appear more popular.

Facebook did not identify who was behind the campaign, but Black Elevation mirrored previous efforts by the Internet Research Agency, a Russian organisation that tried to manipulate voters in the United States before the 2016 elections.

The company said it had drawn some connections between accounts it removed last month and those operated by Russian agents in the past.

Facebook said the pages it recently removed had created roughly 30 real-world events since May 2017. The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, which analyses misinformation online and works with Facebook, reviewed some of the pages and events, though the Black Elevation page does not appear to be among them.

It was not clear why it was not among the pages the Atlantic Council was able to review. Facebook declined to comment on the Black Elevation page, and would not say why it had removed the page before the council reviewed it.

But following a trail of online breadcrumbs, Albright detailed how Black Elevation leveraged tight-knit groups of activists in the United States to gain a following and persuade people to participate in real protest rallies.

"It's clear from what we've been able to find that this account was meant to provoke social class divides and create tension in marginalised communities," he said in an interview with The New York Times. "They were mimicking the language of activist pages and in some cases just copying them to attract followers."

"I just can't believe it. I can't believe it was a false page," said Carla Cubit, an activist in New York who shared the page's Facebook events on her Twitter account. "It seemed legitimate."

On Aug 12, 2017, Black Elevation held rallies to remember the anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, an African-American teenager who was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

The original pages organising the events have been removed from Facebook, but traces remain on other social media sites and public event websites that promoted rallies in at least three cities - New York, Atlanta and Memphis.

A YouTube video posted by the Memphis chapter of Black Lives Matters shows about a dozen people gathered in an outdoor park. The caption reads, "Black Elevation remembers Michael Brown in Ed Rice Park."

A woman who answered a telephone for Black Lives Matters in Memphis said she did not recall the event and did not know why it was posted on the group's YouTube page.

Three activists who attended or promoted the Michael Brown events in the three cities said they were promoted by local chapters of the Black Lives Matters movement and in local email newsletters. The three people asked to not be identified because they feared being targeted by online trolls and they were embarrassed by their involvement with the Black Elevation Facebook page.

The Black Elevation page was identical to other activist pages, down to the videos calling on the public to oppose racism, they said.

No public evidence of those videos remains, but Albright was able to find at least two videos that were once posted on Facebook - one had 2.5 million views and the other about 1 million. One of the activists recalled a Black Elevation video being shared by several of his Facebook friends and said he joined the group shortly after viewing it.

Another activist, who is a student at a university near Atlanta, said she joined the Black Elevation page when she noticed a paid advertisement for it on Facebook. The social media company confirmed that the group placed advertisements, though it would not reveal what demographic was the target or how much was spent on ads.

In one of the few details offered about the page, Facebook said the group ran an advertisement seeking to hire an event coordinator. The ad for the part-time position, which was liked more than 1,000 times and shared nearly 300 times, promised payment in two parts, before and after the event.

A student activist in New York said he applied and was interviewed for the job over Facebook's Messenger app. He did not recall the name of the person conducting the interview, but said the interviewer asked few questions and made frequent spelling mistakes. He did not follow up afterwards and said he was never contacted by the group again.

Albright said it was the first time he had seen an influence campaign advertise for a paid position.

Ben Nimmo, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said the behaviour of Black Elevation followed a pattern he observed with other Russian-backed influence campaigns.

"They build these networks on the back of existing groups," said Nimmo. Once they persuaded several members of a group to trust them, they had a "stamp of approval," which let them extend their reach in the community.

The Black Elevation organisers may have been trying to slide into the real world by hiring event coordinators or trying to persuade real activists to identify themselves as members of Black Elevation.

Nimmo said all of the pages Facebook recently removed were aimed at left-wing activists in the United States. It is possible, he added, that a similar influence campaign has been focusing on right-wing activists.

In a conference call with reporters last month, Facebook said it would work with officials from the FBI to share information on any influence operations it uncovered.

"I'm sure this is something federal law enforcement are chasing, to try and see what more they can trace about this group by finding any payments they made," Albright said.

"For the people in the US, I don't think they did anything illegal. They just fell for the group like everyone else." Sheera Frenkel.