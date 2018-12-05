US raw beef recall expands to 5,400 tonnes after hundreds fall ill in salmonella outbreak

(WASHINGTON POST) - The United States authorities expanded a nationwide recall of raw beef products on Tuesday (Dec 4) after hundreds of people fell ill from salmonella.

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service believes that an additional five million pounds of raw meat was contaminated, bringing the total recalled amount to more than 12 million pounds (5,400 tonnes).

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, cases have been reported in at least 25 states. The recall now includes a list of brands that includes Kroger, Laura's Lean and JBS generic.

According to a statement released by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, "the raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018, to Sept 7, 2018".

Leading beef processor JBS Tolleson first announced the recall of tainted meat in October.

State and federal agencies continued to investigate the salmonella outbreak, identifying approximately 250 cases with onset dates between July and September.

The agency warned consumers to check items stored in freezers, and urged anyone who purchased the products "not to consume them".

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Common symptoms of salmonella are diarrhoea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating the contaminated product, according to the food safety alert, which also advises individuals concerned about an illness to contact their healthcare provider.

Tuesday's recall follows a Thanksgiving-time salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey.

Earlier this year, one person died and 17 others were sickened after consuming contaminated chicken.