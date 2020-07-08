Rapper Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump: Report

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Kanye West no longer supports President Trump, Forbes reported, citing an interview with the American rapper who says he plans to run for president.

The rapper intends to run for election under the banner of "the Birthday Party".

"I would run as a Republican if Trump wasn't there. I will run as an independent if Trump is there," West told Forbes.

West says he believes he was sick with Covid-19 in February and is suspicious of a potential vaccine, according to Forbes.

West denied that his announcement was a publicity stunt for his upcoming album.

West has selected Ms Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming, to be his running mate, according to the report.

West has taken almost no concrete steps toward a presidential bid, including filing papers officially declaring a candidacy, qualifying for ballot access or building out a campaign infrastructure.