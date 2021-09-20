Rally for US Capitol rioters fails to draw large crowds

WASHINGTON • Police and media vastly outnumbered protesters around the US Capitol in Washington at a sparsely attended rally by supporters of the people who breached the building on Jan 6, trying to overturn former president Donald Trump's election defeat.

About 100 to 200 protesters showed up last Saturday, some carrying the flags of the right-wing group Three Percenters over their shoulders.

It was far fewer than the 700 people organisers had expected and the thousands who brought mayhem to the Capitol on Jan 6.

Hundreds of officers patrolled the Capitol grounds and a black 2.44 m-high fence that surrounded the white-domed building for about six months after the attack was reinstalled, reflecting unease about a potential repeat of Jan 6.

Police reported four arrests, including a man armed with a handgun spotted in the crowd, though they said it was "not clear why the man was at the demonstration".

Officers in riot gear removed one man from the rally who had a large knife strapped to his hip. Organisers of the "Justice for J6" rally called for a peaceful event, but US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters last Friday there had been threats of violence linked to the rally, some targeting individual members of Congress, and police were bracing themselves to prevent clashes between Trump supporters and opponents.

As part of an effort by some of Mr Trump's far-right supporters to rewrite the history of the deadly mob assault on the Capitol that was captured in graphic videos, speaker after speaker insisted that hundreds of rioters arrested for their actions that day were "political prisoners" who committed no violence.

Prosecutors and legal experts say the cases are being handled properly. "This is about justice and disparate treatment," said Mr Matt Braynard, a rally organiser and supporter of Mr Trump's false claims that his defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

While crowds were small, passions rose at times, with sporadic yelling matches breaking out between participants in the rally and counter-demonstrators.

Police on bicycles moved in to break up some of these squabbles. "Let them go, let them go," the crowd occasionally chanted during the rally, which lasted just over an hour.

Mr Trump called Saturday's rally a "set-up" and said media would use it as an excuse to bash Republicans regardless of its outcome, according to an interview last Thursday with the Federalist, a conservative news website.

Unlike on Jan 6, when Congress was in session to certify Mr Joe Biden's election, the Capitol was largely empty on Saturday, with most members out of town.

No members of Congress attended Saturday's rally, though two Republican congressional candidates addressed the group.

The authorities, who had made clear they were much better prepared after being caught without enough forces to deploy quickly in January, took no chances.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had put 100 National Guard troops on standby to help police if needed. National Guard troops were stationed in and around the Capitol from early January through late May, with as many as 5,200 troops in place at the mission's peak.

