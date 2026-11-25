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About 12%, or 350 flights, have been delayed on what the FAA says is the busiest day for flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

WASHINGTON – The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Nov 24 a problem with a ground radar system is delaying flights into Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The FAA said it “is temporarily delaying some flights while technicians work to repair a piece of air traffic equipment”.

Air traffic control uses the ground surveillance radar and tracking system to monitor aircraft and vehicles on airport runways and taxiways.

About 12%, or 350 flights, have been delayed at the American and United Airlines hub on what the FAA says is the busiest day for flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Most of the delayed flights – 214 – are headed into Chicago.

The FAA said delays were averaging 47 minutes and the issue could last until 1am ET (2pm Singapore time) on Nov 25. REUTERS