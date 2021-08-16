Rack and ruin

The remnants of a cafe as well as a burnt pickup truck amid a sea of desolation in Greenville, a town known for its Gold Rush history.
A haze of smoke blankets the mountainside near Greenville, California. Smoke from the Dixie Fire has reduced visibility and compromised air quality in much of the region.
A tree feller working to cut a felled tree near Westwood into smaller pieces. The tree was partially burned and in danger of falling onto the roadway.
A woman holding back tears as she described fleeing the fire. She has made a makeshift home out of her truck parked at a community college in Susanville.
A firefighter from Huntington Beach who travelled with his crew to help in fighting the Dixie Fire. Firefighters from around the United States as well as other personnel are working to bring the fire under control.
Since it started on July 13, the Dixie Fire in California has burned more than 2,070 sq km - an area larger than the city of London and about three times the size of Singapore. The wildfire is the second-largest in the American state's recorded history and it is still growing. It has displaced thousands of people, with more than 1,000 homes and other buildings destroyed.

The fire began in the Sierra Nevada mountains about 260km north-east of Sacramento, fuelled by the state's long drought and extremely hot conditions this summer that have made the forests in the area tinder dry.

Crews have contained about 30 per cent of the blaze.

The toll on residents as well as nature has been immense, yet major blazes that burn for weeks and consume vast areas are becoming the norm for California.

US photographer Maranie Rae Staab recently visited an area ravaged by the Dixie Fire. Here's a look through her lens.

