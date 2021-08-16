Rack and ruin

Since it started on July 13, the Dixie Fire in California has burned more than 2,070 sq km - an area larger than the city of London and about three times the size of Singapore. The wildfire is the second-largest in the American state's recorded history and it is still growing. It has displaced thousands of people, with more than 1,000 homes and other buildings destroyed.

The fire began in the Sierra Nevada mountains about 260km north-east of Sacramento, fuelled by the state's long drought and extremely hot conditions this summer that have made the forests in the area tinder dry.

Crews have contained about 30 per cent of the blaze.

The toll on residents as well as nature has been immense, yet major blazes that burn for weeks and consume vast areas are becoming the norm for California.

US photographer Maranie Rae Staab recently visited an area ravaged by the Dixie Fire. Here's a look through her lens.