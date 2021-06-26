Race to find victims of US condo collapse

SURFSIDE (United States) • Rescue workers frantically scoured the rubble of a collapsed apartment block in a Miami suburb for signs of life yesterday, as the death toll from the disaster crept up to four and 159 people remained unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the media yesterday that three more bodies were pulled from the wreckage overnight. Another person was reported to have died on Thursday.

"We do have 120 people now accounted for, which is very, very good news. But our unaccounted-for number has gone up to 159," Ms Cava told a news conference.

An unknown number of residents are feared to have been asleep in the 12-storey building, in the town of Surfside, when the disaster happened in the wee hours of Thursday morning. The collapse reduced a large portion of the building to a pile of debris, exposing the interiors of gutted apartments.

Footage captured by a security camera nearby showed an entire side of the Champlain Towers South condominium building suddenly folding in two sections, one after the other, at about 1.30am, throwing up clouds of dust.

"One side of the building just fell completely. It doesn't exist any more," said Mr Nicolas Fernandez, 29, an Argentinian resident of Miami who had yet to hear from friends who were staying overnight at his family's unit in the building.

"I don't know about them. I don't know if they are alive," he said.

On Thursday, search teams detected sounds of banging and other noises, but no voices coming from the mounds of debris.

In the early hours yesterday, US President Joe Biden declared an emergency, ordering federal assistance for the local relief effort. "The President's action authorises the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency, to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," the White House said in a statement.

At a Surfside community centre, relatives of the missing cried as they waited for news. Tenants of the ruined building who were lucky enough to have been away when the disaster struck pondered sudden homelessness.

Mr Erick de Moura, 40, happened to spend Wednesday night at his girlfriend's house. "I just came back and the scene is shocking," he said. "There is a lot of pain. I'm blessed that I am alive."

Around 55 units were affected by the collapse, said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assistant chief Ray Jadallah, who told a news conference that emergency services evacuated 35 people from the building.

The building was occupied by a mix of full-time and seasonal residents and renters, and officials have stressed it is unclear how many people were actually inside at the time.

"It is hard to get a count on it," Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman told CNN. "You don't know between vacations or anything else."

She added: "The hope is still there, but it is waning."

Some residents were able to walk down the stairs to safety, while others had to be rescued from their balconies. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett and Ms Heyman said 14 survivors had been recovered from the rubble.

Governor Rob DeSantis told a news conference: "It is a really, really tragic situation, so we will hope for the best in terms of additional recoveries, but we are bracing for some bad news, just given the destruction that we are seeing."

As hope receded of finding more survivors, the focus was on the recovery of possible victims, in a massive operation assisted by drones and dogs and involving dozens of police and firefighter units.

"Apparently when the building came down, it pancaked, so there is just not a lot of voids that they are finding or seeing from the outside," Mr Burkett told NBC's Today show.

Local media said records showed the block was built in 1981 and had more than 130 units inside.

Ms Heyman told CNN the building had been undergoing construction work on its roof, although she also stressed the reasons for the collapse were not clear.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE