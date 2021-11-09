Queues at airports, land crossings as US reopens its borders

WASHINGTON • The United States reopened its land and air borders yesterday to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of travel restrictions that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties.

The ban, imposed by then President Donald Trump early last year and upheld by his successor Joe Biden, has been widely criticised and become emblematic of the upheavals caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At airports in Europe, passengers queued excitedly to board planes bound for the US east coast, while long lines of masked people, cars and motor homes were seen before dawn at the US' borders with Mexico and Canada.

The US had closed its borders after March last year to travellers from large parts of the world, including the European Union, Britain, China, India and Brazil. Overland visitors from Mexico and Canada were also banned.

At Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, Ms Charlotte Boulais, 27, stood in the queue to drop off her luggage, excited at the prospect of seeing her friends again. "I'm going to New York, going sightseeing with my husband and see friends who have been over there for a year-and-a-half and who we haven't seen because of Covid-19," she said.

Over at London's Heathrow Airport, two planes from rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic heading to New York took off at the same time from parallel runways, to mark the occasion.

To cope with surging demand, airlines have increased the number of transatlantic flights and also plan to use larger planes.

Along the US-Mexico border, many cities have faced economic struggles due to anti-Covid-19 trade restrictions.

Underscoring anticipation of the reopening, currency exchange centres in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez were hit by a shortage of dollars.

The Ciudad Juarez government has implemented a special system to direct traffic, including installing portable toilets on the three bridges crossing into the US "as waiting times of up to four hours are estimated", said the local director of road safety, Mr Cesar Alberto Tapia.

In the US' northern neighbour, seniors will be able to resume their annual trips to Florida to escape the bitter Canadian winters.

Before sunrise, passenger cars and motor homes were seen lined up on Rainbow Bridge between Niagara Falls in Ontario and New York.

But the cost of polymerase chain reaction tests that Canada requires for cross-border travel - up to US$250 (S$337) - can be prohibitive.

Ontario resident Ann Patchett told the Ottawa Citizen it will cost US$500 for her and her husband to go south to visit family.

Lifting the travel ban will affect more than 30 countries, but entry into the US will not be totally unregulated. The US authorities plan to closely monitor travellers' vaccination status and will still require them to present negative Covid-19 tests.

The reopening will happen in two phases.

From yesterday, vaccination will be required for "non-essential" trips - such as family visits or tourism - although unvaccinated travellers will still be allowed in for "essential" trips.

A second phase, beginning in early January, will require all visitors to be fully vaccinated to enter the US by land.

