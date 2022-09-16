Putin's war is deepening a tussle for influence in Central Asia

NEW YORK - When Chinese President Xi Jinping travelled across the border to Kazakhstan this week, he wrote in a local newspaper that mutual relations were "rock solid". Kazakh ties with its traditional Russian ally are not on such a firm footing.

Kazakhstan, which has a sizeable Russian-speaking population, notably declined to endorse President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Alongside its political dissent, Kazakhstan has built alternative economic ties, with the European Union overtaking Russia as Almaty's largest trading partner.

It's just one example of the shifting allegiances in Russia's backyard of central Asia and the Caucasus, as nations that were once Soviet republics look to lessen their dependence on Moscow.

That process of economic and political diversification has been accelerated by Russia's war and the international sanctions imposed in response.

Administrations desperate to avoid getting hit by secondary sanctions are actively approaching the German government, the EU and the US for advice, especially in the financial sphere, according to Mr Eduard Kinsbruner, regional director for central Asia with the German Eastern Business Association, who led a trade delegation to Uzbekistan in July.

The region's governments have always had an interest in trading with Europe and Asia, "but now they're seizing their chances to attract more business", Mr Kinsbruner said in an interview in Berlin.

"There's huge potential."

It was in Kazakhstan that Mr Xi announced his flagship Belt and Road infrastructure and investment initiative back in 2013.

Mr Xi and Mr Putin met in neighbouring Uzbekistan on Thursday during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Yet for all the political symbolism, evidence of a reorientation shows up in trade statistics with Germany, Europe's biggest economy and a proxy for the EU as a whole.

As business with Russia collapsed, German trade with Kazakhstan was up 80 per cent in the first half of 2022 compared with last year, while Uzbekistan was up 111 per cent.

The volumes are still a long way from making up for lost Russia business, but enough for the German group to note the region's growing importance as part of an ongoing reconfiguration of global trade routes.

Kazakhstan - the region's largest economy and dominant country - mostly exports energy, but agricultural products and commodities for high-tech and e-mobility are of growing importance.

Uzbekistan, which is enacting a programme of economic reforms and a privatisation process, "is opening completely", said Mr Kinsbruner.