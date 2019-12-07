Putin 'likely joyful' about Ukraine conspiracy theory

SALT LAKE CITY • US President Donald Trump's former ambassador to Russia said Mr Vladimir Putin is likely "joyful" about the renewed prominence of a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine was responsible for meddling in the 2016 election, which experts consider Russian disinformation.

"He's probably joyful that he has the world talking about something he may have been behind," Mr Jon Huntsman Jr told The Associated Press in an interview on Thursday.

"That's the way they operate in Moscow, to try to sow seeds of discontent between the United States and Kiev."

Mr Huntsman is running for his old job as Utah governor after leaving the Moscow post, which he said likely had him spending as much time with the Russian President as any other American.

Mr Trump continues to say Ukraine was behind interference in the 2016 election as he faces an impeachment inquiry related to allegations that he pressured the country into investigating his political rivals. The FBI has confirmed Russia was behind the meddling.

The Republican agreed that there is "no question" Russia meddled, while saying he did not have direct access to all information on Ukraine.

It could happen again in 2020, from Russia or a handful of players, and the US may not be prepared, Mr Huntsman said. "Let's just say the capabilities are there to wreak havoc on our most prized institution of democracy. We need to be prepared for it, and I don't know if we are."

He said he is especially concerned about state and local election systems, where officials might not have the resources or information to know about threats.

The moderate conservative has not quite endorsed re-election for Mr Trump, who is less popular in Utah than in many other conservative states, but said he would back the Republican nominee, who is likely to be the President.

"He has maintained a strong economy and we are not at war... we hear a lot about the downside. I think the election will focus more on the upside," he said, adding that an election is better than impeachment on deciding whether the President should stay in office.

Mr Huntsman mounted a short-lived run for president during the 2012 cycle, and five years later went abroad as envoy to Russia.

ASSOCIATED PRESS