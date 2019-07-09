Put off by US, Chinese students eye other unis

BEIJING • Caught in the crossfire of the US-China trade war, Chinese students are looking for alternative study destinations - threatening to turn off an important source of revenue for American universities.

China accounts for nearly a third of foreign students on US campuses, but in March their numbers fell for the first time in a decade.

Visa delays, concerns over being shut out of research projects and safety fears have turned off Chinese students, several admissions consultancies and nearly a dozen parents and students have told Agence France-Presse.

Rival education powerhouses such as Britain, Australia and Canada are the biggest beneficiaries, according to a survey by New Oriental, China's biggest private education provider.

Japan and South Korea - traditional destinations for the Chinese elite seeking to study abroad - and parts of Europe, especially Germany and Scandinavian countries with strong engineering programmes, have also seen an uptick in applications, the survey found.

The chilling effect started in the middle of last year, after US President Donald Trump's administration slashed the visa duration of students in science and technology fields from five years to one in some cases.

"Now there's a lot of uncertainty on whether they can even finish their studies," said Ms Gu Huini, founder of boutique college consultancy Zoom In.

More than a third of the roughly 360,000 Chinese students in the US take the science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects, the Institute of International Education in New York said.

$18b

How much Chinese students contributed to the US economy last year, according to the non-profit NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

The number of Chinese students in the US dipped by 2 per cent in March compared to the previous year, the first drop since 2009, data from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows.

Ms Melissa Zhang, a high school senior in Beijing, said she has abandoned plans to go to the US and is instead taking German lessons, in the hope of getting into a robotics programme in Dresden.

"I've already wasted a year preparing for my SATs," the 17-year-old said, referring to the standardised test needed to enter a university in the United States. "But what's the point in going to the US if I might be shut out of a research lab, just because I am Chinese."

Chinese students contributed US$13 billion (S$18 billion) to the US economy last year, according to the non-profit NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

Top US universities including Yale and Stanford have complained that the trade war has affected campus recruitment.

Mr Rafael Reif, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, wrote in an open letter on June 25 that students and faculty felt "unfairly scrutinised, stigmatised and on edge - because of their Chinese ethnicity alone".

The US State Department has said the increased scrutiny was prompted by a rising number of students who were co-opted by foreign intelligence while in the US. Mr Eric Wang, 25, a doctoral student at Purdue University in Indiana, said he was nervous about having to renew his visa every year.

Mr Trump has tried to allay the students' fears, saying they would be treated "just like anybody else".

A Chinese government travel warning last month, citing "gun violence and robberies" in the US, has also given Chinese high school students and parents cold feet.

Chinese students and parents start hunting for prospective colleges two to three years before application deadlines. "The pipeline is drying up," said Ms Dorothy Mae, an independent college consultant in Beijing. "US universities will see fewer students from China for several years."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE