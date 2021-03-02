Puppy born with 6 legs, 2 tails beats odds to survive

MANILA • A puppy born with six legs and two tails is believed to be the first to survive with her condition and, so far, she is still beating the odds.

"This is a miracle named Skipper," Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City in the United States said in announcing the birth in a Facebook post on Feb 21, four days after the puppy was born.

Skipper is different from her eight brothers and sisters. Apart from having six legs and two tails, she also has two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts and two reproductive systems.

Vets believe she was trying to form a twin but they did not separate during development.

Skipper also has spina bifida, a condition that will require her to undergo physical therapy as she grows older.

On Skipper's 10th day, she continues to develop like other puppies her age.

"She is scooting around and determined to find something to latch onto, which is normal for a puppy her age," the veterinary hospital said in a Facebook update on Feb 26. "Skipper continues to remain strong and we are so happy with her growth!"

To keep her legs healthy and strong, Skipper will be doing simple exercises at home.

Despite the good news, it is still unknown how long the puppy can survive since she may face some challenges along the way.

"With this puppy, without knowing exactly how things are wired inside or how she will continue to develop, we don't know how long she will live," Dr Alison Everett said in an interview with Oklahoma news site KFOR. "She might have a much shorter life expectancy than an average pup."

For now, Skipper is doing well and thriving despite being different.

If things do take a turn for the worse, her vets vowed to study her condition and make sure that she remains as pain-free and comfortable as possible.

