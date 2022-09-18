Puerto Rico faces hurricane, severe floods, as tropical storm Fiona nears

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - Tropical storm Fiona gained strength on Saturday as it headed towards Puerto Rico, prompting the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) to issue a hurricane warning and alerts for "life-threatening floods and mudslides" for the United States territory and watches for the US Virgin Islands.

One man was found dead in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, after heavy rains from the massive storm swept away his house in the Basse-Terre district, according to local authorities.

The storm was located about 120km south-east of St Croix and about 235km south-east of Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 60mph (95kmh) as at Saturday night, according to NHC.

It was expected to become a hurricane on Sunday and into Sunday night, as it moved near Puerto Rico.

A storm is considered a Category 1 hurricane when sustained windspeeds reach 74mph or greater.

The island was braced for up to 20 inches (51cm) of rain and high winds that could bring flooding, mudslides and power outages.

"Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of Puerto Rico on Sunday and Sunday night, and are possible across the US Virgin Islands (Saturday night) and Sunday," NHC said.

Heavy rains from Fiona were also due to spread to the Dominican Republican on Sunday and to the Turks and Caicos Islands on Monday night.

On Saturday, residents in Puerto Rico were bracing themselves for severe power outages as the island's grid remained fragile after Hurricane Maria in September 2017 caused the largest blackout in US history.

In that category 5 storm, 1.5 million customers lost electricity with 80 per cent of power lines knocked out.