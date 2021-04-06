Protesters gather in New York for Stop-Asian-Hate rally

Over 10,000 Asian Americans gathered in New York on Sunday for a "Stop-Asian-Hate" rally, calling for more action from the United States government to stamp out violence against people of Asian descent. The demonstrators assembled at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, and marched to City Hall Park and across the Brooklyn Bridge before ending at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn. There has been an increase in racially charged violence against Asian New Yorkers recently, including a March 29 attack on a 65-year-old woman of Filipino descent who was knocked to the ground and stomped on while she was on her way to church by a man who shouted a racist expletive at her.