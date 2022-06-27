Protesters at US Supreme Court decry abortion ruling

WASHINGTON •Hundreds of protesters descended on the US Supreme Court on Saturday to denounce the justices' decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe versus Wade precedent that recognises women's constitutional right to abortion.

The sweeping 6-3 ruling by the conservative majority court, is set to alter American life, with nearly half of the country's states seen certain or likely to ban abortion.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court's reasoning could lead it to reconsider past rulings protecting the right to contraception, legalising gay marriage nationwide, and invalidating state laws banning gay sex.

As the day progressed, the number of protesters outside the Supreme Court rose substantially. The fenced-off area in front of the high court was filled largely with those demanding abortion rights.

Crowds carried posters with slogans such as "Abort SCOTUS".

One protester carried a placard that said "limit guns, not women" in reference to another Supreme Court decision in the same week expanding gun rights.

Earlier in the afternoon, a supporter of Friday's ruling said: "The thing that 'my body, my choice' advocates don't get is that the aborted baby never had a choice."

The man, who identified himself as Adam John, added: "The life in the womb matters, doesn't it."

President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the White House will monitor how states enforce bans, with administration officials having already signalled that they plan to fight attempts to prohibit a pill used for abortion.

"The decision is implemented by states," Mr Biden said. "My administration is going to focus on how they administer and whether or not they violate other laws."

The White House said it also would challenge any efforts by states to restrict women's ability to travel out of their home state to seek an abortion.