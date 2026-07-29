Prosecutors say Charlie Kirk was attacked for his politics, cite anti-LGBT views

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US soldiers standing next to the portrait of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during his memorial service at State Farm Stadium, Arizona, US, on Sept 21, 2025.

WASHINGTON - Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, targeted the right-wing activist for his political views, prosecutors said on July 28 , citing Kirk's opposition to gay marriage and transgender rights.

The comments in court documents were prosecutors’ most extensive to date on an alleged motive for the Sept 10, 2025, shooting of Kirk, an ally of US President Donald Trump, at a Utah university.

Utah County attorneys quoted a letter entered into evidence from a friend of Kirk that said the activist’s goal was to promote conservative values such as his belief that “experimentation with sexual/gender identity is sinful” and that “heterosexuality inside the confines of a marriage is the only virtuous pattern for sexuality”.

Prosecutors said the letter from David Engelhardt, a board member at Kirk’s Turning Point USA organisation, showed Kirk represented “not only a religious movement, but also a political movement against gay marriage and the accommodation and acceptance of transgenderism, homosexuality and sexual experimentation”.

The lawyers alleged Robinson’s “lifestyle” was contrary to Kirk’s religious and political views and the 23-year-old targeted the activist because of his “political expression”.

“The circumstantial evidence that Defendant targeted Mr. Kirk because of Defendant’s belief or perception of Mr. Kirk’s political beliefs is overwhelming,” prosecutors said in their written argument on why there is sufficient evidence to try Robinson for Kirk’s murder.

Robinson’s lawyer Richard Novak said in court on July 9 that Engelhardt's letter gave no evidence Robinson disagreed with Kirk's political or religious views and shed no light on Robinson’s state of mind.

Prosecutors said Robinson was in a relationship with his roommate Lance Twiggs at the time of the shooting and Twiggs was exploring gender transition.

Twiggs told prosecutors in an April interview he began dating Robinson after they met in 2023. In video shown in court, Twiggs did not address the issue of gender and said the first time he and Robinson spoke of Kirk was after the shooting.

Prosecutors cited a range of evidence that Robinson allegedly targeted Kirk due to his political beliefs.

It included a text message after the shooting in which Robinson allegedly told Twiggs “he had enough of (Kirk’s) hatred. (S)ome hate can’t be negotiated out.” They also cited messages engraved on rounds found in the alleged murder weapon, one saying “Hey fascist, catch.”

The defence has until Aug 18 to file written arguments on why they believe there is insufficient evidence to try Robinson. Utah District Court Judge Tony Graf will hold a Sept 1 hearing on the matter. Robinson, who has been in custody since his arrest, has yet to enter a plea. REUTERS