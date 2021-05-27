Prosecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury

WASHINGTON • Manhattan's district attorney has convened a grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict Mr Donald Trump, which indicates the law official feels he has evidence of a crime by the former president or someone close to him or by his company, US media reported.

The development is the latest step towards the 74-year-old Trump, who left the White House in January, possibly becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges.

Mr Trump fired off a statement in response to the reports on Tuesday, rejecting the investigation as "purely political" and "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history".

"It's never stopped... No other President in history had to put up with what I have had to," he said.

The panel was convened recently and will sit three days a week for six months, the Washington Post said, citing two unnamed people familiar with the development.

It is likely to hear several matters other than the Trump case during its term, which is longer than a traditional New York state grand-jury assignment, these people said.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has been investigating Mr Trump's pre-presidency business dealings for more than two years. Mr Vance's office has said in court filings it was investigating "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct" at the Trump Organisation, including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records.

The Post said the move indicates Mr Vance's investigation has reached an advanced stage and that he believes he has "found evidence of a crime - if not by Trump then by someone potentially close to him or by his company".

His probe initially focused on hush payments made to two women who allege they had affairs with Mr Trump - but the investigation has since been expanded.

Mr Vance, who leaves his post at the end of December, acquired eight years of Mr Trump's tax returns in February after a years-long legal battle that went to the Supreme Court.

Investigators are notably looking into the remuneration of key executives at the Trump Organisation, according to the Post.

According to several media, Mr Vance's team has been looking closely at the Trump Organisation's long-serving chief financial officer, Mr Allen Weisselberg.

Investigators believe Mr Weisselberg knows the Trump family's secrets and have been putting pressure on him for months to cooperate. Observers are watching whether Mr Weisselberg will turn against his former boss.

Mr Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen - jailed for tax evasion and violating campaign finance laws - was one of his closest henchmen before turning against his former boss and deciding to cooperate with prosecutors.

The New York attorney-general's office said a week ago that it had opened a criminal investigation into Mr Trump's company. Attorney-General Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organisation falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing. Last week he attacked Ms James, saying "we will overcome" any attempt at prosecution.

REUTERS