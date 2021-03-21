Probe into new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots

CHICAGO • Scientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare blood clots in the brain that occurred in individuals after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Investigators have put forward one theory that the vaccine triggers an unusual antibody in some rare cases; others are trying to understand whether the cases are linked to birth control pills.

Most of the rare blood clots were seen in women and most of the cases were reported in Europe, with two in India.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said a preliminary review suggests the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots.

But it did not rule out an association with rare cases of blood clots in vessels draining the blood from the brain known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST).

Researchers in Germany and Norway, where some of the cases were reported, hypothesised that the vaccine could be triggering an immune response in which the body produces antibodies that could result in blood clots.

Professor Paal Andre Holme of Norway's Oslo University Hospital, which treated three healthcare workers with severe blood clots after they received the AstraZeneca vaccine, told a news conference on Thursday "we've made discoveries that could explain the clinical progression of our patients".

He said the findings were preliminary and did not release data supporting his hypothesis.

A team of German researchers at Greifswald University Clinic said on Friday they had come to a similar conclusion. If proved correct, there may be a way to treat the condition, they said.

EMA researchers said they are doing several investigations to determine whether the rare blood clots might be linked to the vaccine or occurring by chance. They said many of the cases involved younger women.

CVST, though rare, has been associated with pregnancy and the use of oral contraceptives.

"That's one of the things that we will be further investigating in the near future,"said Dr Sabine Straus, chair of EMA's safety committee.

Several US vaccine experts remain cautious about the antibody hypothesis and said the publicity of the events could be causing more clinicians to report the condition than normal, which would make it appear that the cases are related to the vaccine.

