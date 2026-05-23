Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil to appeal to US Supreme Court to avoid re-arrest

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Mahmoud Khalil (right) was among the most prominent of a number of foreign students detained last year by Trump administration immigration authorities.

WASHINGTON - A lawyer for Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil vowed on May 22 to take his case to the US Supreme Court after a federal appeals court declined to reconsider a ruling that opened the door to US President Donald Trump’s administration re-arresting and deporting the pro-Palestinian activist.

The Philadelphia-based 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals split 6-5 along ideological lines to leave in place a ruling holding that US District Judge Michael Farbiarz lacked jurisdiction when he ordered Khalil’s release from immigration detention in 2025.

Khalil had appealed after a three-judge 3rd Circuit panel in a 2-1 ruling decided that his claims could not be heard by a district court judge like Mr Farbiarz.

Khalil was among the most prominent of a number of foreign students detained in 2025 by Trump administration immigration authorities after engaging in pro-Palestinian activism on their college campuses.

If the 3rd Circuit’s ruling is allowed to take effect, Khalil could face the prospect of being arrested again and deported, after the Board of Immigration Appeals in April rejected his appeal of an immigration judge’s order that he be removed to Algeria or Syria.

Mr Baher Azmy, a lawyer for Khalil at the Centre for Constitutional Rights, said he plans to ask the Supreme Court to overturn what he called a “dangerous” decision by the 3rd Circuit.

“That ruling greenlights holding someone in prolonged, brutal detention conditions without access to meaningful judicial review in order to punish them and deter others from dissenting from US foreign policy,” Mr Azmy said.

To avoid the possibility of Khalil being detained in the interim, his lawyers swiftly asked the 3rd Circuit to not let its decision take formal effect as scheduled on May 29 while his Supreme Court appeal plays out.

The US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, through a spokesperson welcomed May 22’s 3rd Circuit decision, and said it “will work to enforce Khalil’s lawful removal order”.

“We would encourage him to use the CBP Home app and self-deport now before he is arrested, deported, and never given a chance to return,” the DHS spokesperson said.

Khalil, a prominent figure in pro-Palestinian protests against Israel’s war in Gaza, is an Algerian citizen who was born in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria.

He was arrested in March 2025 by immigration agents in the lobby of his university residence in Manhattan despite having the status of a lawful permanent resident, or green card holder.

He walked out of a Louisiana immigrant detention centre in June after the New Jersey-based Farbiarz, an appointee of former Democratic President Joe Biden, ordered the Department of Homeland Security to release Khalil from custody.

In January, the 2-1 panel of the 3rd Circuit overturned Mr Farbiarz’s decision, saying that under a law called the Immigration and Nationality Act, Khalil’s claims could not be addressed through a district court and instead could be raised in an appeal of a removal order from an immigration judge.

Six judges appointed by Republican presidents, including five by Mr Trump, on May 22 voted against revisiting that decision.

Five judges appointed by Democratic presidents favoured rehearing the case, including US Circuit Judge Cheryl Ann Krause, who said the court’s decision handcuffed the judiciary’s ability to protect the civil liberties of non-citizens like Khalil.

“We cannot fulfill that role if we write ourselves out of relevance and leave the Executive Branch to check itself,” wrote Ms Krause, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama. REUTERS