Prince Harry: UK press was destroying my mental health

NEW YORK • Prince Harry has said in a rare one-on-one interview that he left royal life because the British press was "destroying" his mental health, and revealed that he watches the British royal family series The Crown.

He gave an intimate insight into his young family's new life in Los Angeles during a bus tour of the city with late-night talk show host James Corden.

"We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," said Prince Harry, who relocated to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie last year.

"I was, like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do."

Prince Harry and Ms Markle's shock announcement in January last year that they were stepping back from royal duties rocked the country's royal family, with British newspapers dubbing it "Megxit".

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple had permanently quit royal duties following a one-year review of the new arrangement.

Queen Elizabeth II ordered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, to relinquish their honorary titles and patronages.

"It was never walking away," Prince Harry, 36, told Corden.

"It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment."

During the relaxed chat, Prince Harry also described evenings at their Santa Barbara home.

"Meg might cook a meal, might order a takeaway, go upstairs sit in bed, turn the TV on, watch some Jeopardy, maybe watch a little bit of Netflix," he said.

