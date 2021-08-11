Prince Andrew sued by Jeffrey Epstein's accuser over alleged sexual abuse

NEW YORK • Britain's Prince Andrew was sued in a New York court on Monday by a woman who alleged that he sexually assaulted and battered her two decades ago when she was 17 years old.

Ms Virginia Giuffre, who says she was trafficked for sex by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, filed a civil complaint against Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, in the US District Court in Manhattan.

A spokesman for Prince Andrew, Duke of York, declined comment.

"Prince Andrew forced plaintiff, a child, to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will," according to the complaint by Ms Giuffre, who was previously known as Virginia Roberts.

The Prince said in a 2019 BBC interview that he had no recollection of meeting Ms Giuffre, and denied her claim of sexual abuse.

The 61-year-old is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, whom federal prosecutors charged in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of women.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself at the age of 66 in a Manhattan jail on Aug 10, 2019, while awaiting trial.

"I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me," Ms Giuffre said in a statement. "The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions."

She added: "I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice."

Ms Giuffre has said she was a victim of Epstein's sex trafficking and abuse from 2000 to 2002, starting when she was 16.

In her complaint, she said Prince Andrew forced her to have unwanted sexual intercourse at the London home of Epstein's long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ms Giuffre said he also abused her at Epstein's mansion on Manhattan's Upper East Side, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

The complaint said Ms Giuffre "was compelled by express or implied threats" by Epstein, Maxwell or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with the Prince.

"Andrew's wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her," the complaint said.

Ms Giuffre has said Epstein took her to London to meet Prince Andrew, and kept her as a "sex slave" with help from Maxwell.

The complaint accused the Prince of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Lawyers for Maxwell, who is not a defendant in the lawsuit, did not respond to requests for comment.

Prince Andrew told the BBC in November 2019 that he could not have had sex with Ms Giuffre at Maxwell's home because he had returned that night to his house after a children's party.

"I can absolutely, categorically tell you it never happened," he said. "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

Soon after the interview, Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties, as charities distanced themselves from him.

Monday's complaint included a widely circulated photo of Ms Giuffre and Prince Andrew, both smiling, standing next to each other.

Ms Giuffre said the photo was taken at Maxwell's home before the Prince's alleged abuse.

Prince Andrew said he had no recollection of the photograph being taken.

Maxwell previously settled a separate civil defamation lawsuit by Ms Giuffre. She has separately pleaded not guilty to engaging in sex trafficking and grooming underage girls for Epstein to abuse.

Her trial in Manhattan could begin in November.

