Previous cases of pre-emptive pardons

President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling over whether to grant pre-emptive pardons to his children, son-in-law and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

He is worried that the incoming Biden administration might target the oldest three of his five children - Mr Donald Trump Jr, Mr Eric Trump and Ms Ivanka Trump - as well as Ms Trump's husband Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser.

A broad pardon by a United States president pre-empting any charge or conviction is highly unusual, but does have precedent.

GERALD FORD

In the most famous example, President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon, before he was charged, for all of his actions as president.

GEORGE WASHINGTON

President George Washington pardoned plotters of the Whiskey Rebellion, shielding them from treason prosecutions.

JIMMY CARTER

President Jimmy Carter pardoned thousands of American men who illegally avoided the draft for the Vietnam War.

Yet no president has tried to grant someone a pardon for crimes they have not yet committed - essentially a prospective get-out-of-jail-free card - and legal experts say it is unlikely to hold any weight.

NYTIMES