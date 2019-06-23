Pretty good haul for ugliest dog

Pretty or not, looks mattered for this tiny mutt with sparse grizzled hair when he took home the top prize at the World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California, last Friday. A former stray, Scamp the Tramp was adopted by Ms Yvonne Morones years ago and has been described as a "pet therapist" at an elderly home and a "reading dog" for young children. The dog beat 16 other contestants in the annual contest, bagging US$1,500 (S$2,000) in cash for his owner, as well as a US$1,500 donation to an animal shelter and a trip to New York to appear on a television show. "He's Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp," Ms Morones told The Press Democrat.