President's aide Nick Luna tests positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON • White House aide Nick Luna, who serves as a personal attendant to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr Luna's diagnosis emerged a little more than 24 hours after Mr Trump entered the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for treatment of Covid-19 following his own infection.

Known as one of Mr Trump's so-called bodymen, Mr Luna is the latest member of Mr Trump's inner circle of White House personnel to contract coronavirus.

Ms Hope Hicks, one of the President's closest advisers, fell ill last Wednesday while travelling with Mr Trump to Minnesota.

Mr Luna, who runs Oval Office operations for the White House, accompanied Mr Trump on his trip to Cleveland for the presidential debate last Tuesday and was also aboard Air Force One on the Minnesota trip when Ms Hicks began experiencing symptoms.

Mr Luna was one of the aides who had planned to accompany Mr Trump last Thursday to a fund raiser at the President's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, but stayed behind because of recent close contact with Ms Hicks.

The White House press office had no immediate comment.

Earlier this year, Mr Luna married Ms Cassidy Dumbauld, an assistant to White House senior adviser and Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

In his job as a bodyman, Mr Luna travels closely with the President, holding papers and helping keep Mr Trump's schedule.

In addition to Mr Luna and Ms Hicks, the President's re-election campaign manager Bill Stepien, 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, and a number of prominent Republican lawmakers and officials have tested positive since last Thursday.

BLOOMBERG