US President Trump facing a 'coup': Bannon

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - As a far-right Washington outsider, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon lost his job after one too many clashes with President Trump's more mainstream advisors.

Now, over a year later, he is still taking aim at the Republican establishment, telling Reuters that Trump is facing a "coup" - referring to a recent anonymous column in the New York Times that details resistance within the Trump administration.

"What you saw the other day was as serious as it can get. This is a direct attack on the institutions," said Bannon of the piece. "This is a coup, okay."

The unnamed senior administration official who wrote the column slammed Trump's "amorality" and said "many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

Bannon calling the op-ed "a crisis", saying, "There is a cabal of Republican establishment figures who believe Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States."

But Bannon also warned liberal progressives within the Democratic Party, such as Bernie Sanders, not to take too much pleasure in the White House turmoil, claiming it would be no different for them if they won power, saying, "This is the established order dictating that they know better than the people."

Trump said last week that the Justice Department should find out who wrote the explosive column, and demanded that the New York Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him or her over to government at once.