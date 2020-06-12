President Trump aims to sidestep another arms pact to sell more US drones

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The Trump administration plans to reinterpret a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations with the goal of allowing US defence contractors to sell more American-made drones to a wide array of nations, three defence industry executives and a US official told Reuters.

The policy change, which has not been previously reported, could open up sales of armed United States drones to less stable governments such as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates that in the past have been forbidden from buying them under the 33-year-old Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), said the US official, a former US official and one of the executives.

It could also undermine longstanding MTCR compliance from countries such as Russia, said the US official, who has direct knowledge of the policy shift.

Reinterpreting the MTCR is part of a broader Trump administration effort to sell more weapons overseas. It has overhauled a broad range of arms export regulations and removed the US from international arms treaties including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty.

Sidestepping the accord would allow US defence contractors General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Northrop Grumman to break into new markets currently dominated by less sophisticated offerings from China and Israel, which do not participate in the MTCR.

Ms Heidi Grant, the Pentagon's director of Defence Technology Security Administration, declined to comment on the pending MTCR policy change but said the US military is eager to see drone sales expanded to more countries.

Such sales would bolster the militaries of allies and replace drones sales from other nations, she said.

"If we are unable to meet this growing demand, we shoot ourselves in the foot," Grant told Reuters. She said the drones would help allies fight terrorism, establish border control and generally help stop threats before they reach the US.

Ms Grant declined to name specific nations the Pentagon believes should get more US-made weapons.

The State Department, which makes final decisions on drone sales, declined to comment on the policy change. The White House also declined to comment.

US agencies including the departments of Commerce, Energy, Justice and Homeland Security agreed to the change in May, and the State Department is expected to approve the first drone sales under the new interpretation as soon as this summer, said the US official and industry executives.

They said the administration has already notified Northrop Grumman and General Atomics, the two major US drone makers, of its plans.

The Trump administration is pressing ahead with its revamp of drone export policy under pressure from American manufacturers and despite objections from human rights advocates, who warn of the risk of fuelling instability in hot spots including the Middle East and South Asia.

Expanded sales of armed drones could increase global conflicts, said Ms Rachel Stohl, a weapons expert at the Stimson Center in Washington, a think-tank focused on security issues that opposes weapons proliferation.

"Once they leave US control, we lose our ability to influence how and where they are used," she said.

Under the State Department's current interpretation of the MTCR, all sales of large drones are subject to what is known as a "strong presumption of denial", which has made approvals rare.

But the high bar to get a deal greenlighted will be removed, signaling to previously forbidden customers that their orders have much better chance of approval, according to the official, the former official and one of the defense executives.

Until now, only England, France and Australia have been allowed to buy large, armed drones from US manufacturers, according to data collected by The Centre for the Study of the Drone at Bard College in New York state.

Jordan, Romania, Saudi Arabia and UAE have shown interest in buying US systems and will be among the first customers in line when the US policy changes, one of the industry executives said.