Preliminary trade deal struck with China: Trump

United States President Donald Trump announced a preliminary deal with China yesterday, suspending fresh tariffs on US$160 billion (S$217 billion) of Chinese goods that were due to kick in tomorrow.

Mr Trump said on Twitter that the US had agreed to "a very large 'phase one' deal with China", which he first announced had been agreed to in principle in October.

China agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of agricultural products, energy, manufactured goods and others, he said.

His China adviser Michael Pillsbury told Fox News on Thursday that the deal included a commitment from China to purchase at least US$50 billion of agricultural products from America annually.

Mr Trump said the US would also begin negotiations on the "phase two" deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the November 2020 presidential election.

Stocks had risen the day before on the President's morning tweet that the US was "getting very close to a big deal with China".

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.8 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day 0.7 per cent higher.

Business groups were cautiously optimistic and cheered the news as a step in the right direction, although analysts noted that the US and China had been at this stage several times before, only to pull away from an agreement in the end.

Trade watchers also pointed out that China's promised annual purchase of US$50 billion of American agricultural products would be hard to achieve, given that the record high of US exports to China was US$26 billion in 2012.

The tariffs due to take effect at 12.01am tomorrow in the US would have covered consumer electronics, toys and other popular gifts, hitting consumers and businesses at the tail end of the holiday shopping season right before Christmas.

Mr Trump said: "The penalty tariffs set for Dec 15 will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal."

However, he said that the 25 per cent tariffs on US$250 billion of goods imposed last year will stay, while the 15 per cent tariffs imposed in September will be cut to 7.5 per cent.

The Wall Street Journal reported that US negotiators had also offered to cut existing tariff rates by up to 50 per cent on US$360 billion of Chinese imports, though Mr Trump later denied the report in a tweet.

The news triggered an early backlash from hardliners on China, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who were concerned that the President was giving up key leverage by cutting tariffs.

"The White House should consider the risk that a near-term deal with China would give away the tariff leverage needed for a broader agreement on the issues that matter the most, such as subsidies to domestic firms, forced technology transfers and blocking US companies' access to key sectors," the Republican senator wrote on Twitter.

Three senior Democrat senators wrote an open letter to Mr Trump, urging him to keep up the pressure to secure commitments from China on structural reform, instead of settling for a trade deal that stopped at recalibrating America's trade balance with China.

"Strength is the only way to win with the Chinese Communist Party," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Twitter, where he shared the letter co-signed by Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon.

"Without a strong agreement in place, President Xi (Jinping) will continue to direct an array of predatory trade and other economic tactics that severely undermine American workers and businesses," he added.