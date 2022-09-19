Powerful storm causes floods in western Alaska

FAIRBANKS - A historically powerful storm is hammering western Alaska, causing huge tidal surges and flooding that has torn some houses from their foundations, said United States weather forecasters.

The remnants of Pacific Typhoon Merbok have created one of the strongest storms to impact the region at this time of year in decades and was expected to batter the coast throughout the weekend.

Dangerous conditions include "extreme waves, storm surge, hurricane force wind gusts, coastal erosion and heavy rainfall," said the National Weather Service (NWS) on Twitter on Saturday.

"Flooding will get worse," the service's office in Fairbanks, Alaska, tweeted.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, as he declared a disaster for impacted communities.

Mr Rick Thoman, a climatologist at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, said: "This is easily the strongest storm this early in the autumn in the past 50 years in the Bering Sea."

NWS Alaska meteorologist Don Moore said that seawater was right up to the airport runway in the city of Nome.

"South-west Alaska is seeing the worst of it," Mr Moore said.

"Nome, Golovin and the Northern Sound are facing water run-up from wind gusts blowing all that water onto the shore, ripping up seawalls."

In the coastal village of Golovin, the Fairbanks office said: "Water is surrounding the school, homes and structures are flooded, at least a couple of homes (are) floating off their foundations."

Images on social media showed considerable damage.

Footage on CNN showed one house floating down a river before being wedged under a bridge.

The NWS described "a very angry sea" along the coast around Nome, with a tidal surge approaching 3.3m, the highest since a 1974 flood.

Wind gusts as high as 145kmh have been recorded, with stronger gusts expected later.

The NWS office in Anchorage reported seas of up to 12.5m late on Friday.

Analysts were describing the storm as of historic dimensions.

"There has been extensive damage from flooding and high winds at numerous communities along the west of Alaska.

"This includes damage to homes and other buildings (and) flooding of airports," Mr Thoman said.

With the storm on a northward track, flood warnings remain in effect until 10pm on Saturday (2pm, Sunday, Singapore time) in southern coastal areas and until 8.30am on Sunday in northern regions, NWS officials said in a briefing on Facebook.

AFP, REUTERS