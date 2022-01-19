Power cuts, travel woes as storm covers eastern US, Canada

MONTREAL • A major winter storm blanketed a swathe of North America in snow on Monday as it sliced up the United States' east coast into Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes.

Many Americans who had been without electricity - about 120,000 of them as at Monday afternoon - seemed to be back online by the evening, according to the PowerOutage.us website.

The biggest concentration of blackouts came in the mid-Atlantic state of West Virginia and the south-eastern states of North and South Carolina and Georgia.

More than 1,700 flights within, into or out of the US were cancelled by Monday evening, in addition to the 3,000 the day before, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Large parts of the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario remained under winter storm or blizzard warnings, according to a Canadian government website.

In Toronto, up to 60cm of snow was expected. Mayor John Tory posted on Twitter: "The @cityoftoronto has declared a major snow storm condition in response to today's heavy and disruptive snowfall which will help support our city-wide snow removal operations."

That triggered a rule that prevents cars from parking in certain areas while the powder is cleared.

Many schools were closed and school buses were not operating in Quebec and the south of Ontario, including the Toronto area. Students had been due to return to classrooms on Monday in both provinces after the holiday break.

Monday was a national holiday in the US, so most schools and businesses were already closed, though many people usually take the opportunity to travel during the long weekend.

The US National Weather Service said earlier that snow would continue to fall through the evening in upper New York and New England. The heaviest snowfall was recorded in Ashtabula, Ohio, the agency said. "Significant impacts due to snow, ice, wind and coastal flooding will persist across a large area."

The storm spawned damaging tornadoes in Florida, while in the Carolinas and up through the Appalachian mountain region, icy conditions and blustery winds raised concerns.

Powerful winds downed trees and caused coastal flooding.

Scientists have said that climate change could be an aggravating factor for extreme weather events like snowstorms, as well as deadly floods, typhoons and heatwaves.

