Porn star Stormy Daniels says lawsuit against Trump and his lawyer should move forward

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - Ms Stephanie Clifford, the adult film actress better known as Stormy Daniels, said her lawsuit against US President Donald Trump and his now former lawyer Michael Cohen should move forward since Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations.

Cohen doesn't have to worry about incriminating himself if he were to testify in the civil lawsuit, which was the reason the case was put on hold, Ms Clifford said in a status report filed on Monday (Aug 27) in Los Angeles federal court.

In any case, he won't be asked to testify until after his sentencing in December, Ms Clifford said.

"Nothing should prevent the parties from engaging in all other litigation activities to move this case along, including the deposition of Mr Trump, who does not assert Fifth Amendment rights and indeed insists he committed no crime," Ms Clifford said.

Cohen maintains the lawsuit should remain on hold until after he's sentenced. He cited case law that supports maintaining a stay until sentencing because any statements made by a defendant in a civil case can by used against him by the government at a sentencing hearing in a criminal case.

Ms Clifford sued Mr Trump and Cohen to get out of a non-disclosure agreement that prevents her from discussing a sexual tryst she allegedly had with Mr Trump. Cohen admitted he made the US$130,000 (S$177,131.50) payment shortly before the 2016 election at the behest of Mr Trump.

Ms Clifford said in the filing that she had "limited informal discussions" with Cohen regarding the possibility of a settlement. No such discussions have occurred with Mr Trump, she said.