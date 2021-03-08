Pope hears of life under ISIS as he visits ruined Iraqi city

MOSUL • Muslim and Christian residents in the ruined Iraqi city of Mosul yesterday told Pope Francis of their lives under brutal rule of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), as the pontiff blessed their vow to rise up from the ashes and told them that "fraternity is more durable than fratricide".

The Pope flew into the northern city by helicopter to encourage the healing of sectarian wounds and to pray for the dead of any religion.

The 84-year-old Pope saw ruins of houses and churches in a square that was the old town's thriving centre before Mosul was occupied by ISIS from 2014 to 2017.

He sat surrounded by skeletons of buildings, dangling concrete staircases, and cratered ancient churches - most of them too dangerous to enter.

"Together we say no to fundamentalism. No to sectarianism and no to corruption," the Chaldean archbishop of Mosul, Najeeb Michaeel, told the Pope.

Much of the old city was destroyed in 2017 during the bloody battle by Iraqi forces and an international military coalition to drive out ISIS militants.

Francis, who was on a first trip by a pope to Iraq, was visibly moved by the earthquake-like devastation around him. He prayed for all of Mosul's dead.

"How cruel it is that this country, the cradle of civilisation, should have been afflicted by so barbarous a blow, with ancient places of worship destroyed and many thousands of people - Muslims, Christians, Yazidis and others - forcibly displaced or killed," the pontiff said.

"Today, however, we reaffirm our conviction that fraternity is more durable than fratricide, that hope is more powerful than hatred, that peace more powerful than war," he added.

Intense security has surrounded his trip to Iraq. Military pick-up trucks mounted with machine guns escorted his motorcade and plainclothes security men mingled in Mosul with the handles of guns emerging from black backpacks worn on their chests.

In an apparent reference to ISIS, the Pope said that hope could never be "silenced by the blood spilled by those who pervert the name of God to pursue paths of destruction". He then read a prayer repeating one of the main themes of his trip, that it is always wrong to hate, kill or wage war in God's name.

Fighters of ISIS, a Sunni militant group that tried to establish a caliphate across the region, ravaged northern Iraq from 2014 to 2017, killing Christians as well as Muslims who opposed them.

Iraq's Christian community, one of the oldest in the world, has been particularly devastated by the years of conflict, falling to about 300,000 from about 1.5 million before the US-led invasion of 2003 and the brutal ISIS militant violence that followed.

Father Raid Adel Kallo, pastor of the destroyed Church of the Annunciation, told how in 2014 he fled with 500 Christian families and how fewer than 70 families are present now.

"The majority have emigrated and are afraid to return," he said.

"But I live here, with two million Muslims who call me father and I am living my mission with them," he added, telling the Pope of a committee of Mosul families who promote peaceful co-existence among Muslims and Christians.

Pope Francis then flew by helicopter to Qaraqosh, a Christian enclave that was overrun by ISIS fighters and where families have slowly returned and rebuilt their ruined homes.

In Qaraqosh, thousands of ecstatic people packed the roadsides to get of glimpse of their religious leader.

The Pope has stressed inter-religious peace from the start of his trip last Friday.

On Saturday he held a historic meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric and visited the birthplace of Prophet Abraham.

The meeting of the Pope and Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, one of Shi'ite Islam's top clerics, was front-page news in Iran yesterday, with some media declaring it a chance for peace in the neighbouring country.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE