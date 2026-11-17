Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The first American pope, Leo, has clashed repeatedly with US President Donald Trump over the war with Iran.

Aboard the Papal Plane – Pope Leo XIV on Nov 17 voiced hope for “less war” and “less division” following the midterm elections in his native United States, as he returned from a tour of South America.

The first American pope has clashed repeatedly with US President Donald Trump over the war with Iran and made history in November by announcing that he had cast a ballot in the midterms – the first time a pope has been known to have voted.

“I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, for building bridges, for reconciliation. Less polemics, less war, less division,” the US-born pontiff told reporters, including AFP, on the papal plane.

“I know this is also a dream, but I know it is possible so we shall see,” he said.

Trump’s Republican party was handed a resounding defeat in the midterms, in large part due to anger over soaring energy prices and the president’s costly war with Iran.

‘Seeds of hope’

Leo’s comments echoed his repeated calls for an end to polarisation during his 12-day tour of Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

The visit, which came less than a month after the 71-year-old underwent lung cancer surgery, also highlighted the social justice priorities shaping his papacy.

From the high Andes to the sweltering Amazon, Leo crisscrossed a continent where he spent nearly two decades as a missionary, picking up Peruvian citizenship along the way.

Visiting care homes and prisons, the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics reminded political leaders like Argentina’s Javier Milei that economic growth must benefit all, speaking in defence of the poor, the elderly and disabled people.

In a lighter moment, the Pope joked with reporters about being hit in the face with a rosary bracelet thrown from the crowd as he arrived for a mass in Lima.

“The affection of Peruvians – including that person who, with great faith, simply wanted to offer me a rosary – these are things one carries in one’s heart, perhaps in one’s eye,” he said.

Asked about his apparent criticism of Milei, he said his comments about Argentina’s austerity policies were “not political” but he encouraged the Argentine leader “to take greater account above all of those most in need”.

“I hope that once again we’ve sown seeds of hope, a message of the possibility of unity despite difficulties and differences,” he said.

Leo also applied his message of unity to the Catholic Church, which saw periods of factionalism under his predecessor, Pope Francis.

“What I believe is important in my ministry to the Church is to bring healing, to bring people together.

“First let us come together, let us consider what we think the priorities must be, and then we will see how we move forward from there,” he said.

No resignation letter

The visit went ahead exactly as planned, despite doubts among many observers after the Pope’s surgery on Oct 13, in which part of his right lung was removed.

The cancer diagnosis fewer than 18 months into his papacy shook the Catholic Church but the surgery was successful and doctors have said he does not require more therapy.

Leo was asked on the papal plane whether he had signed a resignation letter before his operation – a precaution taken by Francis as Canon Law does not clearly stipulate what happens to the governance of the Church if a pope is physically or mentally incapacitated.

“For now I don’t see any need, thanks be to God,” he told reporters.

“As I said before I was elected Pope, I trust that if it ever becomes necessary, I will do it, I think”. AFP