Pop star Rihanna now an envoy for Barbados

NEW YORK • Pop star Rihanna has been appointed an ambassador for her home country Barbados, and tasked with promoting investment and tourism.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said Rihanna - whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty - has been conferred the title of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

While the singer will not be formally accredited to another country, Ms Mottley said Rihanna, whose more colourful songs include Bitch Better Have My Money, will be in charge of bringing in investment for Barbados, as well as giving a boost to education and tourism.

Rihanna, in a statement issued last Thursday, said: "I couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I'm ready and excited to take on the responsibility."

Rihanna, 30, grew up in a troubled home in Barbados, and rose to fame after visiting United States producer Evan Rogers recognised her talents.

The singer, who has lived primarily in Los Angeles and New York since achieving stardom, has scored 14 No. 1 singles on the US Billboard chart.

That is more than any artist except The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Mariah Carey.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE