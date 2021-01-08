Pompeo's sanctions threat over HK arrests angers China

WASHINGTON/BEIJING • Washington might sanction those involved in the arrest of more than 50 people in Hong Kong and will send the US Ambassador to the United Nations to visit Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, drawing anger and the threat of retaliation from Beijing.

Mr Pompeo said he was also "appalled" by the arrest of an American citizen as part of Wednesday's crackdown, and added: "The United States will not tolerate the arbitrary de-tention or harassment of US citizens."

Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists on Wednesday in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law, which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony.

Among those detained was American lawyer John Clancey, a source at his firm said.

Mr Pompeo called the arrests an "outrage and a reminder of the Chinese Communist Party's contempt for its own people and the rule of law".

"The United States will consider sanctions and other restrictions on any and all individuals and entities involved in executing this assault on the Hong Kong people," he added.

He said it would also "explore restrictions against the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in the United States, and take additional immediate actions against officials who have undermined Hong Kong's democratic processes".

Further riling Beijing, Mr Pompeo announced in the same statement that Ms Kelly Craft, Washington's UN ambassador, would visit Chinese-claimed and democratically run Taiwan, a highly symbolic trip as the island is not a UN member due to the objections of Beijing, which views Taiwan as a wayward province.

"Taiwan shows what a free China could achieve," he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said Mr Pompeo's comments represented a serious interference in the country's internal affairs, which China strongly condemns.

"China will take all necessary steps to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and security interests," Ms Hua told reporters. "The United States must pay a heavy price for its mistakes."

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry welcomed Ms Craft's visit, which will be the first of a sitting US ambassador at the UN to the island, saying that it demonstrates the strong US support for Taiwan's international participation.

US President Donald Trump has pursued hardline policies towards China on issues from trade to espionage and the coronavirus pandemic.

His administration has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for crushing Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and other alleged rights abuses.

Tensions have escalated within Washington on China policy in the final days of the Trump administration before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan 20.

The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday that it would delist three Chinese telecoms companies, while the administration is also considering adding technology giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

REUTERS