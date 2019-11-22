Pompeo's future uncertain after damning testimony

WASHINGTON • Testimony on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played a more central role than previously known in President Donald Trump's Ukraine dealings has fuelled uncertainty within the administration about the top diplomat's future.

Mr Gordon Sondland, the US Ambassador to the European Union, depicted Mr Pompeo as a participant in the President's efforts to get Ukraine to carry out investigations that could help him politically.

While Mr Trump is not expected to oust one of his staunchest supporters over the testimony, Mr Pompeo has been widely reported to be mulling over his exit to run for the US Senate from his home state of Kansas next year.

Two senior US officials said the testimony puts Mr Pompeo in a more difficult position with both his department's career staff and international counterparts that could hasten his departure.

He has already faced internal criticism for his refusal to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry and failure to defend career foreign service officers who have testified and have been targeted by smears.

"It's hard to see him riding this out," said one of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Asked how much Mr Sondland's testimony could hurt Mr Pompeo or accelerate his departure, the other official, a senior US diplomat, said on condition of anonymity: "Everyone is asking the same question."

The US State Department declined to comment when asked about Mr Pompeo's future. Mr Pompeo has said repeatedly that he would serve as long as Mr Trump wanted him.

Speculation has swirled for months that Mr Pompeo would resign, fuelled by his frequent visits to Kansas and regional media interviews. Some administration officials had predicted privately he would wait until shortly before the Kansas filing deadline at the start of June.

It is unclear how the latest revelations in the impeachment inquiry could affect his political support in Kansas, where he enjoys strong backing from Republicans.

REUTERS