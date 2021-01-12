Pompeo says US redesignating Cuba as state sponsor of terrorism

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday (Jan 11) he was placing Cuba back on a blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism, a last-minute roadblock to efforts by President-elect Joe Biden's to ease tensions.

"With this action, we will once again hold Cuba's government accountable and send a clear message: the Castro regime must end its support for international terrorism and subversion of US justice," Pompeo said in a statement, referring to former leaders Fidel and Raul Castro.