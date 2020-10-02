US State Secretary Pompeo reconsidering his trip to Asia after Trump tests positive for coronavirus

BELGRADE (REUTERS) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday (Oct 2) that he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution after President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

No decision has been taken yet, Mr Pompeo told journalists on a flight from Rome to Dubrovnik in Croatia.

"I spoke with the Vice-President's Office this morning as well," Mr Pompeo said. "We're taking this obviously very seriously."

"We are praying for the President and First Lady that they'll have a speedy recovery," he said.

Mr Pompeo said that both he and his wife tested negative on the plane 20 minutes before landing in Dubrovnik. He said he last saw Mr Trump in person on Sept 15.