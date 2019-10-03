Pompeo blasts China over Uighur Muslims during Vatican visit

VATICAN CITY • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted China yesterday over its treatment of Uighur Muslims during a Vatican conference taking place amid a political crisis back home.

Mr Pompeo reserved his toughest criticism for China in a keynote speech at a Vatican conference on religious freedom.

"When the state rules absolutely, it demands its citizens worship government, not God. That's why China has put more than one million Uighur Muslims... in internment camps and is why it throws Christian pastors in jail," he said.

China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in remote Xinjiang that it describes as "vocational training centres" to stamp out extremism and give people new skills.

"Today, we must gird ourselves for another battle in defence of human dignity and religious freedom. The stakes are arguably higher than they were even during the Cold War," Mr Pompeo said at the conference organised by the US embassy to the Vatican.

His trip has been overshadowed by an impeachment inquiry at home targeting President Donald Trump. Democratic opponents have accused Mr Trump of soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 US election for his personal political benefit.

At issue is a July 25 phone call in which Mr Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter in coordination with US Attorney-General William Barr and Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel and two other Democratic committee chairmen have accused Mr Pompeo of "stonewalling" the impeachment inquiry, and called him a "fact witness" in the probe.

Mr Pompeo confirmed yesterday that he had listened in on the call, saying the conversation had centred on US policy priorities.

