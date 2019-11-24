Poll shows impeachment probe strengthening Trump's position

The impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump has done little to change the American public's views about him and may even have alienated some swing voters, according to new polling.

Early support for impeaching Mr Trump has faded despite days of sobering testimony from non-partisan veteran public servants on an alleged campaign to pressure Ukraine to open an investigation damaging to his political rival Joe Biden, suggesting that America has made up its mind on the President.

A Nov 17-20 Emerson National poll - after four days of public hearings - found that 43 per cent back impeachment, down from 48 per cent in October.

The biggest swing came from independent voters with 49 per cent now opposing impeachment, up from 34 per cent in October.

It also noted that 69 per cent of those polled have been watching or following the hearing.

The Emerson poll suggests the impeachment inquiry may have bolstered Mr Trump's position, with his approval rating up from 43 per cent last month to 48 per cent.

"The impeachment at this point isn't having any effect because it's not moving independents or Republicans against Trump," said Fordham University political scientist Monika McDermott at a briefing about the polling results.

"If something this major can't shake the core of support that he has, then I don't see anything really able to do that. So I don't see impeachment as really having any kind of lasting impact on the elections."

The findings supported another national tracking poll released by Morning Consult and Politico last Tuesday, after the hearings had started. It found that 46 per cent of independents opposed impeaching Mr Trump and removing him from office compared with 39 per cent who supported it.

A third poll - by Marquette Law School and released a day later - found that 53 per cent of voters in the swing state of Wisconsin felt the President should not be impeached compared with 40 per cent who thought he should.

With the public hearings having wrapped up on Thursday, Democrats are now deciding whether and how to draw up articles of impeachment, which the House would then have to vote on.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her party would not wait for the courts to decide whether to grant subpoenas of other key witnesses, calling the strategy vulnerable to stonewalling from Republicans.

If the House votes to impeach, the next step will be a Senate trial to convict or acquit the President.

Mr Trump told Fox News on Friday that he would welcome a trial.

Professor McDermott noted: "His supporters... just believe this is a witch hunt, and the Democrats are just out to get Trump and not actually prosecuting what is a valid case.

"As long as they continue to believe that, there's no reason for them to change their views or their support of Trump.

"They feel as though he's being unfairly prosecuted."