Poll finds wide disapproval of Biden on Gaza, and little room to shift gears

WASHINGTON - Voters broadly disapprove of the way US President Joe Biden is handling the bloody strife between Israelis and Hamas, a New York Times/Siena College poll has found.

Younger Americans are far more critical than older voters of both Israel’s conduct and of the administration’s response to the war in the Gaza Strip.

Voters are also sending mixed signals about the direction that US policymaking should take as the Israel-Hamas war grinds into its third month.

Nearly as many Americans want Israel to continue its military campaign as want it to stop now to avoid further civilian casualties.

That split appears to leave the president with few politically palatable options.

The findings of the Times/Siena poll hold portents not only for Mr Biden as he enters the 2024 re-election year but also for long-term relations between Israel and its most powerful benefactor, the United States.

The fractured views on the conflict among traditionally Democratic voter groups show the continued difficulty Mr Biden faces of holding together the coalition he built in 2020.

It is a challenge that is likely to persist even as economic indicators grow more positive and legal troubles swirl around his expected opponent, former president Donald Trump.

Overall, registered voters say they favour Trump over Mr Biden in 2024’s presidential election by 2 percentage points, 46 per cent to 44 per cent.

The president’s job approval rating has slid to 37 per cent, down 2 percentage points from July.

But there is considerable uncertainty over whether disaffected voters will even vote.

While it is still early, the race is flipped among the likely electorate, with Mr Biden leading by 2 percentage points.

Economic concerns remain paramount, with 34 per cent of registered voters listing economic- or inflation-related concerns as the top issue facing the country.

That is down from 45 per cent in October 2022, but still high.

The survey said 57 per cent of respondents disapproved of Biden’s handling of the Israeli-Hamas conflict, against 33 per cent who approved.