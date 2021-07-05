News analysis: Coronavirus: Global situation

Political tensions build up in US as pandemic fears recede

Trump ramps up rhetoric, while Pelosi sets up probe into Capitol riot

US Bureau Chief
People dancing during Fourth of July weekend celebrations in Erath, Louisiana, on Saturday. There was much to cheer about in the United States at the weekend, with close to 70 per cent of adults having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine
People dancing during Fourth of July weekend celebrations in Erath, Louisiana, on Saturday. There was much to cheer about in the United States at the weekend, with close to 70 per cent of adults having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and latest employment numbers showing that 850,000 jobs were added last month.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

This Fourth of July weekend, the United States had something to celebrate. Close to 70 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and the economy is chugging, with latest employment numbers showing 850,000 jobs added last month, which means total jobs recovered from the pandemic-induced crash have reached 15.6 million.

Americans took to the skies for the holiday in droves.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 05, 2021, with the headline 'Political tensions build up in US as pandemic fears recede'. Subscribe
Topics: 