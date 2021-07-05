For Subscribers
News analysis: Coronavirus: Global situation
Political tensions build up in US as pandemic fears recede
Trump ramps up rhetoric, while Pelosi sets up probe into Capitol riot
This Fourth of July weekend, the United States had something to celebrate. Close to 70 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and the economy is chugging, with latest employment numbers showing 850,000 jobs added last month, which means total jobs recovered from the pandemic-induced crash have reached 15.6 million.
Americans took to the skies for the holiday in droves.